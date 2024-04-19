Market Analysts see Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [NASDAQ: SBRA] slipped around -0.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $13.43 at the close of the session, down -0.22%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, SBRA reached a trading volume of 3022765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBRA shares is $15.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $15, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on SBRA stock. On October 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for SBRA shares from 14 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBRA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.32.

How has SBRA stock performed recently?

Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.54. With this latest performance, SBRA shares dropped by -7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.39 for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.02, while it was recorded at 13.59 for the last single week of trading, and 13.65 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc [SBRA]

The top three institutional holders of SBRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SBRA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SBRA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.