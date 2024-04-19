Market Analysts see Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] falling to $8. Time to buy?

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NYSE: NAPA] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -3.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.99.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2914662 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Duckhorn Portfolio Inc stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.95%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for NAPA stock reached $922.13 million, with 115.32 million shares outstanding and 49.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, NAPA reached a trading volume of 2914662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAPA shares is $11.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAPA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on Apr-19-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NAPA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has NAPA stock performed recently?

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, NAPA shares dropped by -11.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 10.42 for the last 200 days.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.13 and a Current Ratio set at 6.85.

Earnings analysis for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]

The top three institutional holders of NAPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NAPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NAPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.