Market Analysts see Desktop Metal Inc [DM] gaining to $1.75. Time to buy?

Desktop Metal Inc [NYSE: DM] closed the trading session at $0.83.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.16 percent and weekly performance of -20.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, DM reached to a volume of 2524983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Desktop Metal Inc [DM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $1.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

DM stock trade performance evaluation

Desktop Metal Inc [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.45. With this latest performance, DM shares gained by 13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for Desktop Metal Inc [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7221, while it was recorded at 0.8705 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0610 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Desktop Metal Inc [DM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc go to 46.00%.

Desktop Metal Inc [DM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.