Market Analysts see Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NYSE: NLY] closed the trading session at $17.99.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.12 percent and weekly performance of -3.18 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 2530060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while UBS kept a Buy rating on NLY stock. On May 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for NLY shares from 20 to 21.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.80.

NLY stock trade performance evaluation

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.18. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -8.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.11, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 18.97 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc [NLY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NLY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NLY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.