iSpecimen Inc [ISPC] is -15.90% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iSpecimen Inc [NASDAQ: ISPC] closed the trading session at $0.42.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.90 percent and weekly performance of 85.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 159.87K shares, ISPC reached to a volume of 37161614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iSpecimen Inc [ISPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPC shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

ISPC stock trade performance evaluation

iSpecimen Inc [ISPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.46. With this latest performance, ISPC shares gained by 31.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.54 for iSpecimen Inc [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3536, while it was recorded at 0.2568 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6621 for the last 200 days.

iSpecimen Inc [ISPC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

iSpecimen Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iSpecimen Inc [ISPC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iSpecimen Inc go to 15.00%.

iSpecimen Inc [ISPC]: Institutional Ownership

