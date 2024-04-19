Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] Stock trading around $7.60 per share: What’s Next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: IRWD] slipped around -0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.60 at the close of the session, down -0.65%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 3612849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IRWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -14.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.96 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.48, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.41 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc [IRWD]

The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.