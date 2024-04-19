Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] moved down -0.13: Why It’s Important

Independence Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: IRT] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $15.54.

Independence Realty Trust Inc stock has also loss -4.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRT stock has inclined by 5.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.41% and gained 1.57% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for IRT stock reached $3.50 billion, with 224.71 million shares outstanding and 223.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, IRT reached a trading volume of 2486458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $17.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $14 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.27.

IRT stock trade performance evaluation

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.31 for Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.52, while it was recorded at 15.73 for the last single week of trading, and 15.24 for the last 200 days.

Independence Realty Trust Inc [IRT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in IRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in IRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.