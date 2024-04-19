HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] Is Currently 0.99 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [NYSE: HDB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.03%.

Over the last 12 months, HDB stock dropped by -16.76%. The one-year HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.0. The average equity rating for HDB stock is currently 1.41, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $145.30 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.63M shares, HDB stock reached a trading volume of 2418203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $68.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76.

HDB Stock Performance Analysis:

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.56, while it was recorded at 56.86 for the last single week of trading, and 60.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR Fundamentals:

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.25.

HDB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR go to 13.70%.

HDFC Bank Ltd. ADR [HDB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.