HCA Healthcare Inc [HCA] gain 9.72% so far this year. What now?

HCA Healthcare Inc [NYSE: HCA] price plunged by -4.51 percent to reach at -$14.03.

The one-year HCA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.25. The average equity rating for HCA stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HCA Healthcare Inc [HCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCA shares is $342.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $277 to $301. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2024, representing the official price target for HCA Healthcare Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $271, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on HCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HCA Healthcare Inc is set at 6.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.02.

HCA Stock Performance Analysis:

HCA Healthcare Inc [HCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.24. With this latest performance, HCA shares dropped by -10.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.29 for HCA Healthcare Inc [HCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 319.47, while it was recorded at 313.47 for the last single week of trading, and 278.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HCA Healthcare Inc Fundamentals:

HCA Healthcare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.18.

HCA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCA Healthcare Inc go to 8.94%.

HCA Healthcare Inc [HCA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HCA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HCA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HCA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.