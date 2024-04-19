H.C. Wainwright lifts Humacyte Inc [HUMA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Humacyte Inc [NASDAQ: HUMA] jumped around 0.47 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.59 at the close of the session, up 15.06%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, HUMA reached a trading volume of 5749153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humacyte Inc [HUMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUMA shares is $7.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Humacyte Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $2.75 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Humacyte Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on HUMA stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HUMA shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humacyte Inc is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has HUMA stock performed recently?

Humacyte Inc [HUMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.87. With this latest performance, HUMA shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.82 for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Humacyte Inc [HUMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Humacyte Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.52 and a Current Ratio set at 4.52.

Insider trade positions for Humacyte Inc [HUMA]

The top three institutional holders of HUMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HUMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HUMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.