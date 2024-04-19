Genuine Parts Co. [GPC] Is Currently 11.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genuine Parts Co. [NYSE: GPC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.66%.

Over the last 12 months, GPC stock dropped by -3.75%. The one-year Genuine Parts Co. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.95. The average equity rating for GPC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.34 billion, with 139.57 million shares outstanding and 139.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, GPC stock reached a trading volume of 3914702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPC shares is $154.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Genuine Parts Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northcoast raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Genuine Parts Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $189, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on GPC stock. On May 02, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GPC shares from 163 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genuine Parts Co. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

GPC Stock Performance Analysis:

Genuine Parts Co. [GPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, GPC shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Genuine Parts Co. [GPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.66, while it was recorded at 147.80 for the last single week of trading, and 146.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genuine Parts Co. Fundamentals:

Genuine Parts Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

GPC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genuine Parts Co. go to 7.10%.

Genuine Parts Co. [GPC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GPC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GPC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GPC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.