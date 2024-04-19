For Campbell Soup Co. [CPB], Analyst sees a rise to $49. What next?

Campbell Soup Co. [NYSE: CPB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.16%.

Over the last 12 months, CPB stock dropped by -20.70%. The one-year Campbell Soup Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.35. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.03 billion, with 298.00 million shares outstanding and 196.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, CPB stock reached a trading volume of 2343478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $45.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for Campbell Soup Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $41, while Citigroup analysts kept a Sell rating on CPB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Co. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 21.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, CPB shares gained by 0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Campbell Soup Co. [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.94, while it was recorded at 43.01 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Co. Fundamentals:

Campbell Soup Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

CPB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Co. go to 5.73%.

Campbell Soup Co. [CPB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.