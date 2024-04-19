For Brinker International, Inc. [EAT], Analyst sees a rise to $48. What next?

Brinker International, Inc. [NYSE: EAT] surged by $1.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $45.30.

Brinker International, Inc. stock has also loss -2.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EAT stock has inclined by 15.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.62% and gained 4.91% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for EAT stock reached $2.00 billion, with 44.60 million shares outstanding and 43.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 2843139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $47.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Brinker International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Brinker International, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on EAT stock. On September 29, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EAT shares from 38 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International, Inc. is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.21.

EAT stock trade performance evaluation

Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.74, while it was recorded at 44.98 for the last single week of trading, and 38.96 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Brinker International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International, Inc. go to 16.45%.

Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in EAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in EAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.