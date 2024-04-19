Etsy Inc [ETSY] moved down -0.22: Why It’s Important

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.56%.

Over the last 12 months, ETSY stock dropped by -34.09%. The one-year Etsy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.28. The average equity rating for ETSY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $7.98 billion, with 119.07 million shares outstanding and 117.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, ETSY stock reached a trading volume of 3343503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Etsy Inc [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $79.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $90 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $80, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock. On December 14, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ETSY shares from 76 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

ETSY Stock Performance Analysis:

Etsy Inc [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.56. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.32 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.95, while it was recorded at 67.39 for the last single week of trading, and 73.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Etsy Inc Fundamentals:

Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.21.

ETSY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 22.60%.

Etsy Inc [ETSY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.