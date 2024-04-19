Comerica, Inc. [CMA] Revenue clocked in at $5.28 billion, down -9.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Comerica, Inc. [NYSE: CMA] price surged by 1.69 percent to reach at $0.84.

The one-year CMA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.83. The average equity rating for CMA stock is currently 2.58, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Comerica, Inc. [CMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMA shares is $59.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Comerica, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $63 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Comerica, Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comerica, Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11.

CMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comerica, Inc. [CMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, CMA shares gained by 1.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Comerica, Inc. [CMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.30, while it was recorded at 50.52 for the last single week of trading, and 48.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comerica, Inc. Fundamentals:

Comerica, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

CMA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comerica, Inc. go to -10.70%.

Comerica, Inc. [CMA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CMA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CMA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CMA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.