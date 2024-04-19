CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] gain 0.11% so far this year. What now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc [NYSE: CF] price surged by 2.30 percent to reach at $1.79.

The one-year CF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.68. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $85.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2024, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $87 to $82, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on CF stock. On January 31, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for CF shares from 95 to 83.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 14.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.44.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.24, while it was recorded at 78.26 for the last single week of trading, and 79.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

CF Industries Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.44 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.