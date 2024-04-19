Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] Stock trading around $141.63 per share: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] closed the trading session at $141.63.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.02 percent and weekly performance of 0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3001205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $154.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2024, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $153, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on COF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 3.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.74.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.85, while it was recorded at 138.72 for the last single week of trading, and 118.30 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -0.97%.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.