BofA Securities lifts Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 3.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.88.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3860888 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at 4.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.60%.

The market cap for HBM stock reached $2.77 billion, with 350.73 million shares outstanding and 350.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, HBM reached a trading volume of 3860888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $8.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2024, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

How has HBM stock performed recently?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.55 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 7.67 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Insider trade positions for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]

The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HBM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HBM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.