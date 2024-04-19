Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] fell -54.64% so far this year. What now?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: BPTH] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 29.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.20.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 83138991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bio-Path Holdings Inc stands at 35.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.86%.

The market cap for BPTH stock reached $3.15 million, with 0.75 million shares outstanding and 0.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.45K shares, BPTH reached a trading volume of 83138991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BPTH shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BPTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Bio-Path Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $4.50 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2017, representing the official price target for Bio-Path Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bio-Path Holdings Inc is set at 0.86 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

How has BPTH stock performed recently?

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.33. With this latest performance, BPTH shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.60, while it was recorded at 3.30 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bio-Path Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bio-Path Holdings Inc posted -13.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BPTH.

Insider trade positions for Bio-Path Holdings Inc [BPTH]

The top three institutional holders of BPTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BPTH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BPTH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.