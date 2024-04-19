Barclays lifts First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. [FR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: FR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.03%.

Over the last 12 months, FR stock dropped by -9.91%. The one-year First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.5. The average equity rating for FR stock is currently 2.19, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.10 billion, with 132.29 million shares outstanding and 131.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, FR stock reached a trading volume of 2362509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. [FR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FR shares is $57.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FR stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on FR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

FR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. [FR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.03. With this latest performance, FR shares dropped by -10.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.75 for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. [FR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.48, while it was recorded at 49.38 for the last single week of trading, and 50.31 for the last 200 days.

FR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. go to 10.00%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. [FR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.