Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] is -87.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: ASTI] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.11.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc stock has also loss -23.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ASTI stock has declined by -85.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.13% and lost -87.87% year-on date.

The market cap for ASTI stock reached $2.04 million, with 19.37 million shares outstanding and 16.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, ASTI reached a trading volume of 3241151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44.

ASTI stock trade performance evaluation

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.55. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -72.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.43 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4149, while it was recorded at 0.1155 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5957 for the last 200 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.19 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc [ASTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ASTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ASTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ASTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.