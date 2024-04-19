Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN] moved down -0.05: Why It’s Important

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: ALPN] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $64.43 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, ALPN reached a trading volume of 2461199 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPN shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on ALPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is set at 2.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99.

Trading performance analysis for ALPN stock

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, ALPN shares gained by 61.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 531.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 762.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.75 for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.08, while it was recorded at 64.44 for the last single week of trading, and 20.70 for the last 200 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.86 and a Current Ratio set at 7.86.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]

The top three institutional holders of ALPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ALPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ALPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.