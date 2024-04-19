Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] Stock trading around $0.90 per share: What’s Next?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [NASDAQ: ADAP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -30.36%.

Over the last 12 months, ADAP stock dropped by -33.45%. The one-year Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.29. The average equity rating for ADAP stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $204.09 million, with 227.17 million shares outstanding and 200.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, ADAP stock reached a trading volume of 3324410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on ADAP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

ADAP Stock Performance Analysis:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.36. With this latest performance, ADAP shares dropped by -36.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3942, while it was recorded at 1.0251 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8924 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR Fundamentals:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.85 and a Current Ratio set at 2.85.

ADAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR go to 1.00%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ADAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ADAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.