Zuora Inc [ZUO] Revenue clocked in at $431.66 million, up 0.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Zuora Inc [NYSE: ZUO] gained 11.69% or 0.99 points to close at $9.46 with a heavy trading volume of 9983948 shares.

The daily chart for ZUO points out that the company has recorded 16.93% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, ZUO reached to a volume of 9983948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zuora Inc [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Zuora Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Zuora Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Lake Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ZUO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52.

Trading performance analysis for ZUO stock

Zuora Inc [ZUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.89. With this latest performance, ZUO shares gained by 4.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.45 for Zuora Inc [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.66, while it was recorded at 8.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.92 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc [ZUO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zuora Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.37 and a Current Ratio set at 2.37.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zuora Inc [ZUO]

The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZUO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZUO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.