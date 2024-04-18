why ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.74

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3932720 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $5.89 billion, with 384.83 million shares outstanding and 284.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.56M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 3932720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $21.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.08. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $20 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2024, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 01, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 24 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.21. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.19 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.23, while it was recorded at 15.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.36 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 10.65%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ZI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ZI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.