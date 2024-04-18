why Sanofi ADR [SNY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $57.22

Sanofi ADR [NASDAQ: SNY] gained 0.68% or 0.31 points to close at $46.11 with a heavy trading volume of 3714876 shares.

The daily chart for SNY points out that the company has recorded -15.61% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, SNY reached to a volume of 3714876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sanofi ADR [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $57.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sanofi ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2024, representing the official price target for Sanofi ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi ADR is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for SNY stock

Sanofi ADR [SNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, SNY shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for Sanofi ADR [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.53, while it was recorded at 46.14 for the last single week of trading, and 50.15 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi ADR [SNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sanofi ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Sanofi ADR [SNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi ADR go to 9.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sanofi ADR [SNY]

The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in SNY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in SNY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.