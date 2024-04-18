why Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $58.60

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] slipped around -0.92 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $38.52 at the close of the session, down -2.33%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 2962973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $58.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $39, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock. On January 24, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CZR shares from 63 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

How has CZR stock performed recently?

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.01, while it was recorded at 40.10 for the last single week of trading, and 46.63 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Insider trade positions for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.