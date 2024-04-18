why BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.55

BHP Group Limited ADR [NYSE: BHP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.55% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.13%.

Over the last 12 months, BHP stock dropped by -6.00%. The one-year BHP Group Limited ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.1. The average equity rating for BHP stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $147.99 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 2.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, BHP stock reached a trading volume of 3440064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $61.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Liberum have made an estimate for BHP Group Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 05, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2023, representing the official price target for BHP Group Limited ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $58, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on BHP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group Limited ADR is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

BHP Stock Performance Analysis:

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, BHP shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.17, while it was recorded at 58.50 for the last single week of trading, and 59.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BHP Group Limited ADR Fundamentals:

BHP Group Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

BHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group Limited ADR go to -10.60%.

BHP Group Limited ADR [BHP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BHP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BHP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BHP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.