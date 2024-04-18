why Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $287.05

Autodesk Inc. [NASDAQ: ADSK] price plunged by -5.84 percent to reach at -$13.32.

The one-year ADSK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.13. The average equity rating for ADSK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADSK shares is $287.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Autodesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Autodesk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $224, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ADSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autodesk Inc. is set at 7.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADSK in the course of the last twelve months was 35.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

ADSK Stock Performance Analysis:

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.08. With this latest performance, ADSK shares dropped by -15.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.58 for Autodesk Inc. [ADSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 253.75, while it was recorded at 230.16 for the last single week of trading, and 227.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Autodesk Inc. Fundamentals:

Autodesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

ADSK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autodesk Inc. go to 12.14%.

Autodesk Inc. [ADSK] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADSK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in ADSK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in ADSK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.