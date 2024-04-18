Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Foot Locker Inc [FL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Foot Locker Inc [NYSE: FL] jumped around 0.13 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $21.65 at the close of the session, up 0.60%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, FL reached a trading volume of 3326087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Foot Locker Inc [FL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $25.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $19 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $23, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FL stock. On March 07, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for FL shares from 38 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

How has FL stock performed recently?

Foot Locker Inc [FL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, FL shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Foot Locker Inc [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.39, while it was recorded at 22.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.95 for the last 200 days.

Foot Locker Inc [FL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Foot Locker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 1.72.

Insider trade positions for Foot Locker Inc [FL]

The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.