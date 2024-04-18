Wall Street Analyst Initiated Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Travelers Companies Inc. [NYSE: TRV] loss -7.41% on the last trading session, reaching $206.58 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, TRV reached a trading volume of 5764179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRV shares is $233.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRV stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Travelers Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Travelers Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on TRV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Travelers Companies Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14.

Trading performance analysis for TRV stock

Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.93. With this latest performance, TRV shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.61 for Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.46, while it was recorded at 218.45 for the last single week of trading, and 186.89 for the last 200 days.

Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Travelers Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.43.

Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Travelers Companies Inc. go to 15.55%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Travelers Companies Inc. [TRV]

The top three institutional holders of TRV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TRV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TRV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.