Wall Street Analyst Initiated Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] closed the trading session at $165.70.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.79 percent and weekly performance of -1.91 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, TXN reached to a volume of 4544451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $169.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock. On January 19, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TXN shares from 170 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 111.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.35.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.26 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.74, while it was recorded at 167.43 for the last single week of trading, and 164.41 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 4.55.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.