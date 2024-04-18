Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [NYSE: FIS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.14%.

Over the last 12 months, FIS stock rose by 21.21%. The one-year Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.19. The average equity rating for FIS stock is currently 1.97, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.55 billion, with 583.00 million shares outstanding and 574.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, FIS stock reached a trading volume of 2950633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $75.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.97. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $76 to $78. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $84, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

FIS Stock Performance Analysis:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, FIS shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.59, while it was recorded at 70.98 for the last single week of trading, and 59.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Fundamentals:

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

FIS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. go to -0.60%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. [FIS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.