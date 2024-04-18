VIA optronics AG ADR [VIAO] is -66.46% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VIA optronics AG ADR [NYSE: VIAO] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 0.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14570671 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VIA optronics AG ADR stands at 46.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.33%.

The market cap for VIAO stock reached $5.93 million, with 22.65 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 58.69K shares, VIAO reached a trading volume of 14570671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VIA optronics AG ADR [VIAO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAO shares is $3.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has VIAO stock performed recently?

VIA optronics AG ADR [VIAO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.41. With this latest performance, VIAO shares dropped by -70.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.91 for VIA optronics AG ADR [VIAO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7897, while it was recorded at 0.3400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1832 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for VIA optronics AG ADR [VIAO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VIA optronics AG ADR posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAO.

Insider trade positions for VIA optronics AG ADR [VIAO]

The top three institutional holders of VIAO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in VIAO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in VIAO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.