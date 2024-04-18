United States Steel Corp. [X] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $46

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] slipped around -1.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $39.13 at the close of the session, down -2.90%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, X reached a trading volume of 5673718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United States Steel Corp. [X]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $47.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $40 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2024, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.15.

How has X stock performed recently?

United States Steel Corp. [X] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.17. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.65, while it was recorded at 40.76 for the last single week of trading, and 36.93 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corp. [X]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings analysis for United States Steel Corp. [X]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for United States Steel Corp. [X]

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.