Target Corp [TGT] Stock trading around $164.47 per share: What’s Next?

Target Corp [NYSE: TGT] gained 0.70% or 1.15 points to close at $164.47 with a heavy trading volume of 3681756 shares.

The daily chart for TGT points out that the company has recorded 47.65% gains over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 3681756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Target Corp [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $186.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.03. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Target Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $140 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Target Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $149 to $206, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on TGT stock. On March 06, 2024, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 160 to 195.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corp is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for TGT stock

Target Corp [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.17. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Target Corp [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 162.15, while it was recorded at 166.05 for the last single week of trading, and 135.93 for the last 200 days.

Target Corp [TGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Target Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Target Corp [TGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corp go to 18.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Target Corp [TGT]

The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TGT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TGT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.