Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] Stock trading around $84.20 per share: What’s Next?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [NASDAQ: STX] jumped around 0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $84.20 at the close of the session, up 0.62%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, STX reached a trading volume of 3465835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $95.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2024, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $110, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on STX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

How has STX stock performed recently?

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.46, while it was recorded at 85.15 for the last single week of trading, and 76.35 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Insider trade positions for Seagate Technology Holdings Plc [STX]

The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in STX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in STX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.