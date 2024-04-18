RBC Capital Mkts lifts Dexcom Inc [DXCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] loss -1.95% on the last trading session, reaching $133.86 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 3213519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $150.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Dexcom Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $127 to $138, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dexcom Inc is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 100.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.48.

Trading performance analysis for DXCM stock

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Dexcom Inc [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.12, while it was recorded at 136.14 for the last single week of trading, and 114.96 for the last 200 days.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dexcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.84.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 33.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dexcom Inc [DXCM]

The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DXCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.