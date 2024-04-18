Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] moved down -1.86: Why It’s Important

Pure Storage Inc [NYSE: PSTG] plunged by -$0.99 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $52.32.

Pure Storage Inc stock has also loss -1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSTG stock has inclined by 41.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 47.01% and gained 46.72% year-on date.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The market cap for PSTG stock reached $17.00 billion, with 319.52 million shares outstanding and 304.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 2989018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $54.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.38. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2024, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $60, while TD Cowen kept a Outperform rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 35.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

PSTG stock trade performance evaluation

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, PSTG shares gained by 3.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.56, while it was recorded at 53.27 for the last single week of trading, and 39.79 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pure Storage Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pure Storage Inc [PSTG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc go to 17.70%.

Pure Storage Inc [PSTG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in PSTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in PSTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.