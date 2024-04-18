Piper Sandler lifts Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: KPTI] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 8.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KPTI stock has inclined by 82.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 14.05% and gained 59.54% year-on date.

The market cap for KPTI stock reached $160.73 million, with 114.92 million shares outstanding and 107.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 3150050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $7 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on KPTI stock. On November 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KPTI shares from 27 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.46 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3569, while it was recorded at 1.2390 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1961 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.37.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc [KPTI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in KPTI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in KPTI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.