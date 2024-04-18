Piper Sandler lifts Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dutch Bros Inc [NYSE: BROS] loss -3.59% on the last trading session, reaching $30.60 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, BROS reached a trading volume of 3305440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BROS shares is $35.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dutch Bros Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $35 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Dutch Bros Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on BROS stock. On November 20, 2023, analysts increased their price target for BROS shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dutch Bros Inc is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

Trading performance analysis for BROS stock

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, BROS shares dropped by -10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.80, while it was recorded at 31.81 for the last single week of trading, and 28.65 for the last 200 days.

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dutch Bros Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dutch Bros Inc go to 29.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dutch Bros Inc [BROS]

The top three institutional holders of BROS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in BROS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in BROS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.