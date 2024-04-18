Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Revenue clocked in at $90.12 million, up 138.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.65%.

Over the last 12 months, NKTR stock rose by 37.32%. The one-year Nektar Therapeutics stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.0. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $247.89 million, with 191.38 million shares outstanding and 177.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, NKTR stock reached a trading volume of 3261005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.50 to $1, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NKTR stock. On February 24, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 3.20 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 58.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.78 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9318, while it was recorded at 1.5320 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6592 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.14 and a Current Ratio set at 6.45.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in NKTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in NKTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.