Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] moved down -1.02: Why It’s Important

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [NYSE: MUFG] closed the trading session at $9.68.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.43 percent and weekly performance of -3.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 3490779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $11.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86.

MUFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, MUFG shares dropped by -6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.09, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 8.77 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR go to 13.20%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR [MUFG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MUFG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MUFG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.