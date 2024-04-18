MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] is -36.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [NASDAQ: HOLO] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -5.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.24.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3166874 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MicroCloud Hologram Inc stands at 13.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.02%.

The market cap for HOLO stock reached $13.31 million, with 5.94 million shares outstanding and 1.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.80M shares, HOLO reached a trading volume of 3166874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroCloud Hologram Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

How has HOLO stock performed recently?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.04. With this latest performance, HOLO shares dropped by -58.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.27 for MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.49 for the last 200 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.75 and a Current Ratio set at 8.83.

Insider trade positions for MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]

The top three institutional holders of HOLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in HOLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in HOLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.