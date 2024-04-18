Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell -11.56% so far this year. What now?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] jumped around 0.55 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.28 at the close of the session, up 1.73%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.61M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 3606700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $45.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.39.

How has MTCH stock performed recently?

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.06, while it was recorded at 32.49 for the last single week of trading, and 37.83 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.39 and a Current Ratio set at 2.39.

Earnings analysis for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 26.14%.

Insider trade positions for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in MTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.