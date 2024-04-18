Market cap of Trevena Inc [TRVN] reaches 7.36M – now what?

Trevena Inc [NASDAQ: TRVN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.29% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.99%.

Over the last 12 months, TRVN stock dropped by -46.41%. The one-year Trevena Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 93.33. The average equity rating for TRVN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.36 million, with 18.32 million shares outstanding and 17.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 123.08K shares, TRVN stock reached a trading volume of 2529844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Trevena Inc [TRVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trevena Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35.

TRVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Trevena Inc [TRVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, TRVN shares dropped by -26.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.66 for Trevena Inc [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5130, while it was recorded at 0.3963 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6706 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trevena Inc Fundamentals:

Trevena Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.66 and a Current Ratio set at 4.66.

Trevena Inc [TRVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TRVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TRVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.