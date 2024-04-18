Market cap of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] reaches 1.59M – now what?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TIRX] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.48.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stock has also loss -8.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TIRX stock has declined by -13.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.48% and lost -29.75% year-on date.

The market cap for TIRX stock reached $1.59 million, with 3.27 million shares outstanding and 2.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 231.90K shares, TIRX reached a trading volume of 3147922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIRX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48.

TIRX stock trade performance evaluation

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.16. With this latest performance, TIRX shares dropped by -8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5295, while it was recorded at 0.4773 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8578 for the last 200 days.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TIRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in TIRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in TIRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.