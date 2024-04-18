Market cap of Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] reaches 1.91B – now what?

Geo Group, Inc. [NYSE: GEO] slipped around -0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.99 at the close of the session, down -1.25%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 3287126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEO shares is $19.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Geo Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Geo Group, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geo Group, Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.03.

How has GEO stock performed recently?

Geo Group, Inc. [GEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, GEO shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.92 for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geo Group, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Geo Group, Inc. [GEO]

The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in GEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in GEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.