Market cap of Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] reaches 28.43M – now what?

Dare Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: DARE] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -41.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4215985 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dare Bioscience Inc stands at 18.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.00%.

The market cap for DARE stock reached $28.43 million, with 99.97 million shares outstanding and 98.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.71K shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 4215985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12.

How has DARE stock performed recently?

Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.93. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -44.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.22 for Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4595, while it was recorded at 0.4398 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4910 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dare Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.86.

Earnings analysis for Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

Insider trade positions for Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE]

The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DARE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DARE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.