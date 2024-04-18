Market cap of D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] reaches 48.36B – now what?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.21% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.69%.

Over the last 12 months, DHI stock rose by 46.50%. The one-year D.R. Horton Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.15. The average equity rating for DHI stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.36 billion, with 334.85 million shares outstanding and 292.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, DHI stock reached a trading volume of 3120651 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $169.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $148 to $164, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 4.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

DHI Stock Performance Analysis:

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, DHI shares dropped by -3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.58, while it was recorded at 148.65 for the last single week of trading, and 132.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D.R. Horton Inc. Fundamentals:

D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 8.99.

DHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to 4.50%.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.32 billion shares, which is approximately 8.4983%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.69 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $174.35 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8386%.